Witnesses sought following Larne assault

Police are investigating after an incident in the Bridge Street area of Larne last night.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Around 11pm last night, officers on patrol in Bridge Street were approached by a member of the public alleging he had been assaulted

“The male victim, who sustained a cut above his left eye and grazing to his face, informed police he had been jumped by four or five unknown males.

“Were you in the area of Bridge Street, also described as the area of the Thatch Bar and The Fit Factory around this time?

“If you think you may have witnessed this assault or anyone involved in it, please give us a call on 101, quoting reference 1532 19/11/18.”