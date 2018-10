Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a vehicle in the Larne Asda car park.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of damage caused to a white VW Tiguan whilst parked in Asda car park (Larne) between 11.30am and 1pm yesterday.

“If you witnessed this or can assist, please call us on 101, quoting incident reference number 925 11/10/18).”