Witnesses sought following collision

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision yesterday.

It is understood the incident occurred on the Ballylumford Road, close to Sleepy Hollow.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As a result, damage was caused to the wing mirror of one of the vehicles involved.

“We are interested in speaking to anyone who may have had a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, and was travelling along this road between 5.55pm and 6.10pm.

“Please contact police on 101 and quote serial number 1213 of 22/07/2018 should you be in a position to assist.”