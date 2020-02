Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne on Tuesday, January 28.

The collision, involving a van and an elderly pedestrian, occurred outside Corran Medical Surgery at approximately 11.15am.

Corran Surgery. Pic by Google.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A white van collided with an elderly male pedestrian.

“If you witnessed this, or have dash cam footage, please contact 101, quoting reference number 619 of January 28.”