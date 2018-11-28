Witnesses sought after person ‘struck by moving vehicle’

Police are investigating a report of a person being struck by a vehicle in the borough over the weekend.

This is understood to have occurred sometime between 3am and 4am on November 24.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This is reported to have occurred on the road between Carnlough and Glenarm.

“This person was subsequently helped home by two males. Police are looking to identify these two males to see if they observed the vehicle involved.

“If you were one of these good Samaritans or if you have any information regarding the incident, please contact police on 101, quoting reference 800 from 26/11/2018.”