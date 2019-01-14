Witnesses sought after paint thrown over car

Police are appealing for information after a car was vandalised in Larne.

White paint was thrown over the vehicle in the Moyle Gardens area sometime between 8pm on Tuesday, January 8 and 8am on Wednesday, January 9.

Sgt McIlroy said: “Were you in the area on Tuesday night?

Would you have dashcam footage you could check to help us narrow down the time this happened?

Have you heard anything about who did this, or why?

“If you have any information about this, please call us on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Our reference number is 364 9/1/19.

“It’s not right that anyone should get away with damaging someone’s pride and joy!”