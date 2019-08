Police have launched an appeal for information after damage was caused to a window in the Exchange Road area of Larne.

The Times understands a window was broken at approximately 10pm on Tuesday, August 27, but details have only been made public by the police today.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, or have any information regarding the incident, please contact police on 101, quoting 2236 from 27/08/2019.”