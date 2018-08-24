Witnesses sought after charity shop targeted

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at business premises in the Harbour Road area of Carnlough.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Sometime between 4pm and 9pm on Wednesday, August 22, it was reported that entry was gained through patio doors into the property. Nothing was believed to have been taken, but a fire extinguisher was set off. Enquiries are continuing.

“Police are appealing to anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in the Harbour Road at the time of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 602 23/8/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The Times understands it was the Antrim Coast Lions store.