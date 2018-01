Police are appealing for information after damage was caused to a car in Islandmagee today.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Were you in the vicinity of the Spar, Ballystrudder Road, Islandmagee at approximately 1.40pm today?

“If you were, and happened to observe a black Mercedes hit a white Clio and drive off, please contact us on 101, quoting serial 704 31/01/18.

“We would like to speak to the driver with regard to the damage caused to the white Clio.”