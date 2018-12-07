Whitehead woman who knocked down pedestrian fined and given penalty points

A woman who knocked down an elderly pedestrian in Whitehead claimed a combination of a low sun and parked cars had contributed to the accident.

Susan Maxwell (27), of Windsor Park, Whitehead, admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention which happened in the area in May this year.

She was not present at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A prosecutor said the defendant had been driving and had turned left into her street when she knocked the pedestrian over who was injured and spent some time in hospital.

The court heard he had dementia and had not made a statement but that there had been CCTV footage of the collision.

A defence lawyer said his client was turning left at a time when the sun was very low and it was very difficult to see and a bank of cars obscured the view from where the injured man walked out “from between the parked cars onto the road”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said, thankfully, going by the report given to the court, the man had not suffered significant injuries.

The defendant was given six penalty points and fined £250.