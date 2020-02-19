Whitehead residents teaming up to say ‘no’ to cold callers

Residents are being sounded out on a plan to make Whitehead the first ‘No Cold Calling’ village in Northern Ireland.

A consultation meeting on the proposal will be held in Whitehead Community Centre tomorrow (Thursday) at 7.30pm.

Hosted by the PSNI and Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership, an outline plan will be on display and a timeline for completion provided at the meeting.

Encouraging members of the public to attend the meeting, Whitehead Community Centre posted on its Facebook page: “This is a significant new initiative, which could enhance the quality of life of many of our most vulnerable friends and neighbours, so please, please turn up next Thursday to learn more and lend a helping hand.”