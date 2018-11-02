Whitehead man to contest charges

A man is denying charges including possessing a fire extinguisher as an offensive weapon.

William McDonald (54), of Fairview Park in Whitehead, is also accused of assaulting a man, being disorderly at Slaughterford Road in Whitehead and making off without paying a £31 taxi fare. The offences are alleged to have happened on June 16 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 1, where his legal representative was barrister Amy Campbell, the defendant had his case adjourned to November 15 to fix a date for a contest.