Whitehead man spat in face of ‘Good Samaritan’ officer

James Green (18), of Donegall Crescent in Whitehead, was shouting and swearing whilst at the hospital on March 25 this year.

He had made a number of attempts to leave the hospital and had to be physically restrained.

A prosecutor said: “During one of these incidents the defendant spat in a police officer’s face”.

Members of the public and hospital staff were nearby.

When taken to a police car the defendant struck a window with handcuffs and punched the inside of the vehicle.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard he had a previously clear record.

The defendant appeared via a video link from his solicitor’s office and pleaded guilty to assault on police, disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage.

Green told police he had been drinking and had no recollection of being at the hospital or spitting at police.

A defence lawyer said it had been an “entirely reprehensible” incident which Green regretted and which had been “completely out of character”.

He said his client had a “history of drug abuse from the age of 11, somewhat unbelievably”.

The lawyer said the defendant had previously had an “apprenticeship with James Street South” and had been on a chef’s course at a college in Belfast.

The lawyer said the defendant’s course was impacted by the pandemic as there had been in-house training and that could not take place.

The court was told the March incident was a “cry for help” and Green had turned on police who had been doing a “Good Samaritan role” for him.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: “Being disorderly in a hospital and spitting at a police officer in the middle of a pandemic would normally attract an immediate custodial sentence”.

However, he took into account the previously clear record and the defendant’s state of mind at the time and said otherwise he would have jailed him.