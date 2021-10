Larne operation results in seizure of suspected drugs worth £600k

News you can trust since 1891

Carrickfergus man facing charge of causing injury by careless driving

Carnlough motorist more than four times over drink drive limit

Larne man charged with attempted possession of drugs

Larne motorist was detected at over 70mph in a 40mph zone on the A8

Larne’s McNeill Theatre to host recordings of BBC Northern Ireland’s Blame Game

Larne operation results in seizure of suspected drugs worth £600k