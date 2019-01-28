‘Verbally abusive’ Larne man fined

A Larne man with 101 convictions has been fined £150 after pleading guilty to a disorderly behaviour charge.

James Brown (46), of Lindara Drive, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday in relation to an incident at Carneal Close, Larne, on December 20 last year.

The court heard police were tasked in relation to another matter but Brown came out of a property and was “verbally abusive and physically aggressive”. He said: “F**k the police.”

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said the defendant had been “very foolish”.