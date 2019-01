Police are appealing for information after a piece of machinery was stolen from the Moyle Parade area of Larne today.

A green Montabert SC8 rockbreaker valued at £2,500 was taken sometime between 1pm and 2pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are keen to speak to the driver and passenger of a white high roofed van seen in the area at 1.50pm.

“If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 667 16/01/2019.”