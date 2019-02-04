Uninsured Larne driver claimed he was moving friend’s vehicle

A man caught on the road without insurance in a Volkswagen Passat with a defective tyre claimed he was only moving a friend’s vehicle a short distance.

A defence solicitor for William Andrew Laverty (25), of Fairway in Larne, told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 31, the car owner was away on holiday and had thought it would be safer to keep the vehicle at the defendant’s home.

Lawyer Andrew Kinney said his client was moving the vehicle back, in July last year, when he was detected.

He said the defendant thought he was insured and was unaware a direct debit had failed.

Laverty was banned from driving for a month and fined £225.