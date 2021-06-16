Unfit driver in Larne fell asleep in back of police vehicle

Sean Joseph Hegarty (48), of Benmore Walk, Belfast, pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit which was detected at 7.50am on April 16 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police received a report of a Ford Focus being driven erratically in the Curran Road area of Larne and when officers arrived it had stopped at the side of the road.

The defendant was in the driver’s seat and his speech was slurred; he was drowsy and was struggling to stay on his feet.

When arrested, he “proceeded to drift off to sleep” in the rear of a police vehicle.

Hegarty didn’t provide a preliminary breath test and also failed to provide a breath sample at a police station.

He also failed to provide a blood sample and told police he was “scared of needles”.

The court heard the unfit charge was brought in relation to the observations of the person who saw him driving and his “presentation” in front of police.

A defence barrister said the defendant had not been under the influence of alcohol “nor was there anything sinister in failing to provide a sample”.

He said there was medical evidence Hegarty was afraid of needles.

The lawyer said the defendant had accidentally “doubled up” on medication after forgetting to take it.