Unfit driver almost hit police car before crashing into lamp post in Larne

Joseph Patrick Crawford (40), of Coastguard Road in the town, admitted driving whilst unfit in relation to March 2 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard it happened in the Redlands Road area at a time when police were patrolling the area of Larne port.

Police saw his pupils were dilated and he seemed confused when asked about hitting the lamp post.

The defendant was “speaking slowly” and told police he could not recall “hitting anything”.

After being arrested a sample at a police station showed he had a “Class C controlled drug” in his system.

A defence solicitor said the defendant came to court with a clear licence.

She said the defendant indicated he had “no excuse” for his behaviour and was “remorseful”.

The lawyer said her client was aware taking “illicit” substances was not the way to “deal with matters”.