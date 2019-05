Detectives from PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the activities of south east Antrim UDA have charged a man with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The 43-year-old is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on May 23.

It follows a search of a property in the Larne area on January 25, where a quantity of cocaine was seized.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.