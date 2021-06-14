Two pedestrians hospitalised after Larne collision
Police have launched an appeal for information after two pedestrians were hospitalised after being struck by a car in Larne at the weekend.
Officers received a report of a road traffic collision in the Point Street area of the town on Saturday afternoon.
In a statement issued to the Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 3pm, two pedestrians were injured after being struck by a car in the area.
“The road was closed for a short period while paramedics treated the injured parties who were subsequently taken to hospital.
“Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have any information which could assist police in their enquiries, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1248 of 12/06/21.
“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”
