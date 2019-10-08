Two men arrested after series of incidents in Larne

Police have made two arrests in relation to a number of incidents, including a burglary, in Larne yesterday (Monday, October 7).

Detective Sergeant Emme Wallace said: “A burglary at a property in the Kiln Grove area of Larne is believed to have occurred between 2pm and 5pm. A grey-coloured Mercedes car was reported stolen along with a number of electronic items and a sum of money.

“Earlier, at approximately 3:45pm yesterday, a hit-and-run road traffic collision was reported to have occurred in the Pound Street area of Larne involving a Mercedes and a Volkswagen, near the junction of St. Johns Place.

“Later, at 6:35pm, an attempted burglary was reported at an address in the Killyleagh Road area of Downpatrick. A male was reported to have attempted to enter the property through a window, but he was disturbed by the male occupant. We also received a report of suspicious activity in the area, where two males were seen running through a field in the area.

“The Mercedes car that was reported stolen was later discovered, having been set alight, on the Killyleagh Road. NIFRS attended the scene.”

Following a search operation, officers subsequently arrested two men matching the description of the two males seen running through the field.

DS Wallaced added: “Both men, both aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of several offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, burglary, attempted burglary, assault on police and resisting police.

“Both men remain in custody this afternoon assisting us with our enquiries.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in any of these areas around these times, or anyone who has information which may assist our investigation, to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1543 of 07/10/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.