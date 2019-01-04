Trio barred from stores as part of bail conditions

Three men have been barred from Tesco, Argos, Sainsbury’s and Asda as part of bail conditions after appearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Daniel Foster (30), of Ardglen Place in Belfast, faces four charges or theft and four of tendering counterfeit currency.

He is alleged to have stolen a PS4 bundle worth £350 from Argos; a PS4 bundle worth £260 from Tesco and gin and coke worth £23.40 from Asda on November 29 last year. The defendant is also accused of tendering 18 counterfeit £20 notes; 13 counterfeit £20 notes and two counterfeit £20 notes on the same date. He is also charged with stealing a sound system worth £80 from Tesco on November 13 last year and tendering four counterfeit £20 notes.

Michael Robert Christopher Harte (28), with an address at Glenville Park in Newtownabbey, is charged with three counts of tendering counterfeit currency; two thefts and one attempted theft. He is alleged to have stolen a PlayStation 4 worth £240 from Tesco at Larne Road Link in Ballymena and is also alleged to have attempted to steal PlayStation 4 items worth £167 from Asda in Larne on November 29. The defendant is also accused of stealing a PlayStation 4 game worth £52 from Asda in Larne on November 27. He is further accused of tendering counterfeit currency at the Larne Asda and the main Tesco store in Ballymena on November 29 as well as passing counterfeit cash at Larne Asda on November 27.

Patrick Paul Foster (39), of New Barnsley Park in Belfast, faces four charges of handling stolen goods relating to November 27 and November 29 - two PlayStation 4 bundles; a bottle of gin and a computer game.

All three men were released on their own bail of £500 and as well as being barred from a number of stores another condition is that they are not allowed to contact each other. The cases have been adjourned to Ballymena Court in February.