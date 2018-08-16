Tools and sweet dispenser stolen in burglaries

Police are investigating a burglary at the Crossways Bar, Raloo, yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

During the break-in, which occurred between 5.40am 5.50am, several items of property were damaged and a sweet dispenser was stolen.

Meanwhile, several items of property, including two DeWalt drills, were stolen in a burglary at the Lismenary Road, Ballynure.

The incident occurred during the evening of Tuesday, August 14 and the early hours of Wednesday, August 15.

Anyone with information regarding these matters is asked to contact police on 101.