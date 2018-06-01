Three to stand trial over Geordie Gilmore murder

Three men are to stand trial later this year over the UDA feud murder of Geordie Gilmore.

At Belfast Crown Court on Friday a third defendant was arraigned on four charges over Mr Gilmore’s murder.

Robert Darren McMaw (33), of Kilgreel Road, Antrim, pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Gilmore on March 14, 2017 in Carrickfergus.

He further denied charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and the attempted murders of Steven Boyd and Kelvin Graham on March 13, 2017.

Samuel David McMaw, (29) of Starbog Road, Kilwaughter, Larne, and Brian Roy McClean (35), of the Birches, Carrickfergus, have also pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

The judge set the trial date for November 26. The non-jury trial is expected to last three weeks.

Mr Gilmore (44) was shot dead in his white Vauxhall Insignia.

During an unsuccessful bail application by Brian Roy McLean last December, prosecution lawyer Sam Magee said it was Crown case that the defendant “was standing in the vicinity of the gunman at the time of the shooting of Geordie Gilmore took place”.

“He is known as ‘Scotch Brian’ and he was in the company of the gunman, who we say was Samuel David McMaw, when the shots were fired.”

The prosecution lawyer said detectives had gathered further statements from other witnesses “to confirm that he (McLean) is the man known as ‘Scotch Brian’.’’

He added: “We say that Robert McMaw was the ‘scout’ who followed Mr Gilmore who was in a convoy of cars as he made his way back to Carrickfergus from Laganside courts that day.

“He was in contact with the man standing beside his brother Samuel David McMaw.

“This answers the question as to how it came to be known that Mr Gilmore and his party would be travelling that road at that particular time.’’