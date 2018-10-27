Three men wanted by police after trying to steal cigarettes

Police are hunting for three men spotted after a burglary in Co Antrim

The burglary happpened in the early hours of Friday morning (October 26) at a service station on the Larne Road, Ballynure.

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported that entry was gained to the shop between 2:00am and 2:15am and attempts were made to access a cigarette cabinet.

“This was unsuccessful and, although nothing was stolen during the incident, significant damage was caused.

“Three male suspects, wearing light coloured clothing, made off on foot in the direction of Ballynure village.

“I am appealing for anyone with information to contact detectives at Antrim Police station on 101 quoting reference 174 26/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”