Thieves flatten hedge to take tools from van

The PSNI is appealing for information after determined thieves circumvented crime prevention advice.

They would like to speak to anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area of Dunsilly park and ride, Antrim, on May 3, 2018.

PSNI Newtownabbey stated: “I appreciate this was some time ago but what makes this one different is the owner took our advice and unfortunately still fell victim to thieves.

“A silver Vauxhall Vivaro van was parked at the park and ride between 9am and 3pm. On the owners return they discovered the rear of their van broken into and tools taken.

“This van was reversed up against the hedgerow. For persons to get in to the van they had to use cardboard and flatten the hedge first. We believe this would attract plenty of attention from anyone in the area. If you have seen anything please contact police in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 793 03/05/18.”