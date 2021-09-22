Telehandler stolen in Glenarm recovered in Belfast

The stolen machinery had been reported stolen from Glenarm in April 2020.

Detailing the operation, Sergeant Grant Behan said: “The search was conducted at commercial premises on Tuesday afternoon as part of an investigation into the theft of a telehandler forklift which was reported stolen from a property in the Glenarm area in April 2020.

“The telehandler was recovered along with an electric stun gun device and a 47-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and for possession of a prohibited weapon. He currently remains in police custody assisting us with our enquiries.

The telehandler was reported stolen in Glenarm in April 2020.

“I am very pleased to have been able to recover this high value item after a long and exhaustive investigation and I would ask anyone with information about any criminal activity to report it to police so we can continue target criminals.

“The number to call is 101 or 999 in an emergency, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

----

A message from the Editor: