Teenager in court on indecent images charge

A Carnlough man has appeared in court charged with possessing indecent photos of children.

Michael McCollum (19) of Curragh Hill, faces a total of 21 charges including five of making indecent photos of a child; 10 of possessing indecent photos of a child; three of possessing a prohibited image of a child and three of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the matter to a higher court.

The charges relate to dates between July 1, 2009 and 2014.

On July 1, 2009, the defendant was 10 years old.

The defendant said he had no objections to the holding of the preliminary enquiry.

A prosecutor said there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions.

The defendant confirmed he was aware of the charges against him and when a court clerk asked him if he wished to say anything in relation to the charges he replied “no”.

A prosecutor asked for the defendant’s case to be sent to Antrim Crown Court in mid-June for arraignment.

District Judge Nigel Broderick ruled the case could go to the higher court.

The defendant was released on £500 bail.