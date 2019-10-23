Teen requires stitches after Larne assault

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault in a carpark off Broadway in Larne.

The Times understands the incident occurred on October 18, but details have only been made public by the police today.

Detailing the attack, Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “On Friday, October 18 at approximately 10pm, a 17-year-old male youth was assaulted by another male.

“He sustained a wound to his forehead that required stitches. It is believed the assailant was with a group of others when the assault occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Larne Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident reference number 739 19/10/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.