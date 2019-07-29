Teen bailed over serious sexual assault in NI town

A teenager has been released on police bail following a serious sexual assault in Co Antrim.

A female was assaulted sometime between 4pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 17 in the Inver Road area of Larne.

A 17-year-old male youth was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. He was later released on bail pending further police enquiries.

PSNI Detective Constable Curry has appealed to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1952 18/07/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.