Suspended sentence for man who tried to choke cashier

A man who used his forearm to try to choke a cashier while she worked at a till at a Lidl supermarket in Larne has been given a suspended jail term.

Lee William Jonathan McClure (25), with an address at Glentaisie Park in Portrush, approached the cashier in the store and assaulted the victim on April 27 last year.

Earlier, on the same date, he had stolen a bottle of vodka from the store.

McClure previously pleaded guilty to charges of assault and theft but sentencing had been deferred until now.

District Judge Peter King previously said there were “a number of elements of concern” and said he wanted to see if McClure could engage with Probation and avoid offending.

At an earlier hearing, a defence lawyer said any assault on a person at their place of work had to be taken seriously. He said the defendant wished to publicly convey his apologies for what happened.

The lawyer had said McClure was using alcohol and needed professional help to deal with his “demons”.

At Thursday’s court, a prosecutor said the victim said McClure had lunged at the woman at the till and “attempted to choke her” using his forearm.

The prosecutor said McClure told police he had previously been in a relationship with the woman.

At Thursday’s Court a defence lawyer said it was a “nasty” incident but said there had been “quite a positive report” from Probation regarding McClure. He said the defendant had fully engaged with Probation and was engaging with Community Addictions and had enrolled in an educational course.

On Thursday, Judge King said that at the earlier court he had indicated to the defendant he faced seven months in jail if he did not work closely with the Probation service.

“You have kept your side of the bargain,” he told McClure as he imposed a four months prison term, suspended for two years, and also put in place a two-year Order preventing the defendant from harassing the victim.