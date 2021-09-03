Former hotel at Larne’s Curran Road to be tumbled for new social housing project

News you can trust since 1891

Man denies charges after being accused of smashing his way into his aunt’s home

Larne man caught doing 71mph at Harbour Highway not offering ‘any silly excuses’

Shock as man’s body is recovered from sea off Islandmagee

Surfing made accessible for over 100 people via Larne’s Mae Murray Foundation

Derry Girls star explores beauty of the Antrim Glens

Motorists advised to plan alternative routes ahead of Carrickfergus band parade

Larne man receives prison term for harassment of an on-off partner

Former hotel at Larne’s Curran Road to be tumbled for new social housing project

Suspended prison term for Larne man who made ‘false reports’ to the police

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant’s abstinence from alcohol had helped his “mental health”.

The court was told the defendant had made “positive lifestyle changes”.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard there had been a “positive report” from the Community Addictions Team regarding Philip John Hargey (34), of Kintyre Road.