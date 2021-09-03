Suspended prison term for Larne man who made ‘false reports’ to the police
A Larne man who made ‘false reports’ to the police and was verbally abusive in breach of an ASBO has been given a five months prison term, suspended for 18 months.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 3:10 pm
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard there had been a “positive report” from the Community Addictions Team regarding Philip John Hargey (34), of Kintyre Road.
The court was told the defendant had made “positive lifestyle changes”.
Defence barrister Neil Moore said the defendant’s abstinence from alcohol had helped his “mental health”.