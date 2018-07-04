Suspended prison sentence for Whitehead farmer

A Whitehead farmer has been given a suspended jail term on 21 charges of providing false information in animal movement notifications sent to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Beresford Park (52), with an address at Riverford, had previously pleaded guilty.

At Antrim Crown Court on Tuesday, July 3, he received a one-year custodial sentence suspended for three years on charges 1 and 2 to run concurrently, a one-year custodial sentence suspended for three years on charges 3 to 14 to run concurrently and he was also fined £3,500 on charges 15 to 21.

The case arose from a DAERA Welfare and Enforcement branch investigation into illegal cattle movements through Park’s herd including discrepancies found in movement documents submitted to the department.

Cattle movements, notified to the department, are recorded on the Animal and Public Health Information System database.