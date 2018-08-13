Suspended jail term for woman who failed to pay for fuel

A woman who failed to pay for fuel on several occasions including in Larne and Newtownabbey has been given a suspended jail term and banned from driving for a year.

Paula Lewis (41), of Hallidays Road, Belfast, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 9, where a six months prison sentence was suspended for two years.

She had also driven whilst disqualified.

A prosecutor said on some occasions the defendant told staff she had “no means to pay” for fuel.

A defence barrister said at the time of the offences, in 2013 and 2015, the defendant was in a “very abusive relationship which had a severe effect on her mental health” and Lewis “simply blocked out reality”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there were lots of offences but he accepted there was a “complex history”.

As well as the suspended jail term and driving ban he also ordered Lewis to pay back a total of £463.