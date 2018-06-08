Suspended jail term for man who punched woman at loyalist bonfire

A Larne man who knocked out a woman he punched on the face at a loyalist ‘Eleventh Night’ bonfire in the town has been given a suspended jail term.

Jamie McCombe (21), of Craigy Hill, pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman occasioning her actual bodily harm.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday that in the early hours of July 12 last year a woman was standing in the garden of a house at the time a bonfire had been lit.

A disturbance broke out involving 20-30 men and the woman said she was punched without warning on the face causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness for “five to ten seconds”.

The court heard she had ongoing problems with her jaw which had to be re-aligned.

Defence barrister Stephen Law said he did not believe there had been further difficulties between McCombe and the woman since.

Mr Law said his client has continued to engage with the Community Addictions Team.

The barrister said McCombe had been in custody for several months after being “falsely accused of robbery” and his home had been attacked.

District Judge Nigel Broderick imposed a six-month jail term, suspended for 18 months and also issued a two-year restraining order to protect the woman from being harassed by McCombe.