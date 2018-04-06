Suspended jail term for man who drove while disqualified

A judge asked why he should not jail a man who was caught driving whilst disqualified.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday regarding Richard Swann (26), a production operative, of Wilmuir Crescent in Larne.

The defendant was caught at Greenland Road, Larne, in November last year and was also uninsured.

Judge Magill said: “He just took a chance so why shouldn’t he go to jail?”

Defence barrister Ben Thompson said the original ban came from a “toting up” of penalty points but when caught driving whilst disqualified the defendant was candid to police.

Judge Magill said the defendant had “flouted” a court order but although Swann was in danger of “going directly in to prison” the judge said the guilty plea made the difference.

He imposed a prison term of two months but suspended it for two years; handed out eight penalty points and fined the defendant £250.