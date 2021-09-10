Suspended jail sentence for woman who crashed into hedgerow in Ballyboley area
A woman has been given a suspended jail sentence for a string of road traffic offences including crashing into a hedge row at Lower Ballyboley Road near Larne on April 1 this year.
Tamara Marshall (27), with an address at Hawthornden in Antrim town, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
She told police she “felt tired” before the collision.
The defendant also used a car without insurance and L plates and was an unaccompanied driver at Sprucefield Terrace in Antrim on January 9 this year.
She committed similar offences on February 13 at Feystown Road near Glenarm and also on March 21 this year.
Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said the defendant, a restaurant worker, said driving had provided her with a release from “every day stresses” but she has now “settled down significantly”.
The defendant was given a three months jail term, suspended for a year; banned from driving for a year and fined £450.