Suspended jail sentence for woman who crashed into hedgerow in Ballyboley area

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Tamara Marshall (27), with an address at Hawthornden in Antrim town, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

She told police she “felt tired” before the collision.

The defendant also used a car without insurance and L plates and was an unaccompanied driver at Sprucefield Terrace in Antrim on January 9 this year.

She committed similar offences on February 13 at Feystown Road near Glenarm and also on March 21 this year.

Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said the defendant, a restaurant worker, said driving had provided her with a release from “every day stresses” but she has now “settled down significantly”.