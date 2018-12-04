Suspects located following thefts from Larne businesses

Police have charged one person and another has been reported to the PPS after thefts in the town.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “In the last week or so, B Section have done some pro active work as a result of reports of thefts in Larne town.

“As a result of great work done by one of our Constables, two suspects involved in two separate incidents of theft from local businesses were identified and located.

“One of the suspects was arrested, interviewed and charged as a result. The other suspect was located, interviewed and reported to the PPS.”