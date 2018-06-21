Suspected scammer sought intended victim’s bank details

Police are warning residents in Larne and Carrickfergus of a potential scam caller.

Detailing the incident today, Larne PSNI said it involved a man purported to be calling from a service for which the intended victim had already registered.

Police stated: “During the conversation the caller offered to expand the service but requested personal information including bank details.

“Thankfully this person was savvy enough on this occasion to challenge this and did not incur any financial loss.”

The PSNI went on to urge people not give any information - especially personal - to a cold caller over the phone, particularly if they are in doubt as to the caller’s identity.

They added: “Even if they claim to be from a company you have used before or they know your name and address. This does not always make it a legitimate call.