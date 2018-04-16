Suspected drugs seized

Police have praised a member of the public after a quantity of suspected drugs was recovered in Larne.

It is understood a small bag of white powder was found in the vicinity of Herbert Avenue in the town.

Commenting on the seizure, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police would like to say thank you to the member of the public who handed this in.

“The consequences of this falling into a child’s hands do not bare thinking about.”

Anyone with information about the suspected drugs is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting incident reference number 588 16/04/18.