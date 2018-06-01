Suspected arson attack on car in Larne

Police in Larne are appealing for information following a suspected arson attack on a parked car at Gloucester Avenue in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

A report was received by police at around 3.20am on Friday, that a black Ford Focus car, parked in the street, was on fire. It was further reported that a green Mitsubishi Shogun parked next to the Ford had its rear tyre slashed. The car was left badly damaged as a result of the fire.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who noticed any suspicious activity or who has any information about the incident to contact them in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 117 01/06/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.