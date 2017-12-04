'Substantial damage' after suspected arson attack at Brown's Bay

Substantial damage has been caused to a toilet block at the award-winning Brown's Bay beach following a suspected arson attack, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has said.

An investigation is under way into Saturday night’s blaze at the Islandmagee facility, which is used by many visitors and local residents.

Damage caused to the toilet block at Brown's Bay.

Firefighters managed to prevent the flames spreading throughout the building, but significant damage has been caused, forcing its closure for the foreseeable future.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the extent of the damage to these facilities at Brown's Bay.

“Investigations are at an early stage, but it appears the fire may have been started deliberately.

“If this does prove to be the case then the mindset of anybody who would set out to cause such wanton destruction is baffling and there can be absolutely no defence for such a moronic and dangerous act.

“This service will now be out of bounds to the public until repairs can be carried out, with needless expenditure incurred by ratepayers.

“I thank the Fire Service, who responded extremely efficiently and managed to contain the situation before even more damage was caused.

“I would encourage anybody who noticed anything suspicious in the vicinity of Brown's Bay at the weekend, or anyone who has any information about the fire, to contact the PSNI on 101.

"Alternatively, information can be passed in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”