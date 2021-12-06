Stolen bike sadness turns to joy for Larne boy thanks to community and Halfords

Lynsey Poole, who runs Larne Area Community Support Group, takes up the story: “In Mid November we had a post submitted to our Facebook group in regards to a child’s beloved red bicycle that was stolen from his garden in Old Glenarm Road, Larne, and we put a call out several times for information in the hopes that the bicycle would be returned to the young boy. Unfortunately no information ever came back in regards to it.

“David Cochrane contacted the group offering one of his own children’s bicycles but realised that these would be too small. David then went above and beyond to source the child a new bike.

“Through a number of phone calls and discussions we agreed to contact Halfords where the stolen bike originated from in the hopes that perhaps Halfords could give some direction or perhaps a discount if we were to fundraise for a replacement.

Nathan is presented with his new bike by David.

“Larne Area Community Support wrote a letter to Halfords in the hopes of some guidance and they came back to us offering a brand new bike, an upgrade to the original.”

As well as presenting the bike , David, also brought along chocolates and shortbread for Nathan’s mum and other family members.

Larne Area Community Support Group is a voluntary led community hub and David is a member of its Facebook group. He has also helped out with Ballynure Friends and Eco Rangers through the pandemic.

Lynsed added: “I would like on behalf of LACSG to thank both David Cochrane for his devotion and kindness and support in helping this to come to fruition and also to Halfords Newtownabbey and its wonderful kind hearted team for helping to make a sad situation brighter in donating a beautiful brand new bicycle to the young boy.”

David (left) receives the bike from Neil, Halfords Newtownabbey.

