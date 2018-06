A Larne man who stole alcohol from a shop in the town has been put on Probation for a year and ordered to do 50 hours Community Service.

Devon Crawford (22), of Glebeville Gardens, committed the offences last October, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompsons said the defendant was “in a fairly dark place” at the time but has now “got himself sober”.