‘Staggering’ man had Diazepam tablets

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

When he was searched, the man was found to have 20 Diazepam tablets without a prescription.

Justin Ryan Wright (27), of Lindara Park, Larne, then damaged an electronic monitoring tag.

Defence barrister Neil Moore told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 18) the defendant - who is currently serving a prison term for another matter - is now sober; has “re-evaluated” and wants to come out of prison with a “clean slate”.