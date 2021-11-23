‘Staggering’ man had Diazepam tablets
Police received a report of a man “staggering around” the Upper Cairncastle Road area of Larne on September 9 this year, a court has been told.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:24 am
When he was searched, the man was found to have 20 Diazepam tablets without a prescription.
Justin Ryan Wright (27), of Lindara Park, Larne, then damaged an electronic monitoring tag.
Defence barrister Neil Moore told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 18) the defendant - who is currently serving a prison term for another matter - is now sober; has “re-evaluated” and wants to come out of prison with a “clean slate”.
Wright was given a four months prison term for the new offences