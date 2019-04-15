Speeding Islandmagee driver was ‘late for church’

A woman who was ‘late for church’ on a Sunday morning has been fined £150 and given four penalty points for doing 65mph in a 30mph zone.

Patricia Jane Montgomery (41), of Priormore Grove on Islandmagee, was detected by a mobile speed camera around 11am at Low Road at Islandmagee on April 15 last year.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday the defendant was pleading guilty to driving with excess speed.

A prosecutor said that due to the speed the matter could not be dealt with by fixed penalty.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was “late for church” and she wished to apologise for speeding.

The lawyer said the Low Road area was a “common trap” for people to be caught speeding as the road reduced from 60mph to 30mph.