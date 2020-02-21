Somme mural attacked in East Antrim village

There has been condemnation after a mural commemorating soldiers who fought in the Great War was vandalised in Glynn, Co Antrim.

The mural in the Glenvale Park area of the village, which depicts a World War One British soldier and the crest of the 36th Ulster Division, was daubed with IRA slogans sometime earlier this week.

The incident has drawn condemnation from elected representatives. INLT 08-002-PSB

Condemning the incident, Larne DUP Councillor Gregg McKeen said: “Local residents are up in arms following this attack. It is a memorial to those who fell at the Battle of the Somme and those who served in the 36th Ulster Division.

“The mural has been defaced and vandalised and then the people behind it have made off, all under the cover of darkness. It is very sinister.

“It is an attack on the memory of the brave men who fought in World War One and the community is very sore. There is no room for attacks like this, whether on a mural, a memorial or a church.

“Incidents like this only crank up tensions and people are wondering what is going on. Glynn is a quiet village and this is something that no one wants. It’s very sad to see this and it has to be condemned by everyone.”

Mr McKeen indicated he would be raising the matter with the PSNI.

His party colleague, Alderman Paul Reid echoed these sentiments.

Mr Reid said: “I totally condemn any attack on a place of worship or war memorials or mural. Such attacks have no place in our society.”