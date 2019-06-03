Sledgehammer-wielding gang smashes up Larne house

A masked gang wielding sledgehammers caused damage to a house during an aggravated burglary in Larne this morning.

Appealing for witnesses, Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Shortly after midnight we received a report that four masked males had attacked a house in the Moyle Parade area of the town with what was described as sledgehammers causing damage to windows and doors.

“Damage was caused to property inside the house. There was no one in the property at the time.

“We are working to establish a motive for the attack and would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed what happened, to call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 9 of 03/06/19.”

Alternatively, police pointed out, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.