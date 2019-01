A woman who shouted ‘black b*stards’ at the top of her voice towards police has been fined £100 after pleading guilty to a disorderly behaviour charge.

Stephanie McKee (20), whose address was given as Greenland Parade in Larne, committed the offence at Portland Street in the town last autumn.

The January 10 sitting of Ballymena Magistrates Court heard police were arresting somebody else at the time of the Larne incident.